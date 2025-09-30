Formula 1 Extends Memorabilia Partnership With F1 Authentics Through 2030

Formula 1 has renewed its licensing partnership with F1 Authentics, operated by Memento Exclusives, extending the memorabilia platform’s role as the official supplier of F1 collectibles and show cars through 2030.

The collaboration, which began in 2019, allows fans and collectors to purchase race-used items, signed gear, and even complete cars from past and present seasons. The online marketplace features everything from helmets and bodywork to reimagined pieces like wheel rim coffee tables, brake disc clocks, and skid plank skateboards.

F1 Authentics also manufactures and supplies officially licensed show cars for the sport, teams, partners, and event promoters. Each model is produced at Memento Exclusives’ UK headquarters in “Motorsport Valley,” with design processes intended to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

“F1 Authentics has opened new avenues for fans and collectors to immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1 by offering something for everyone,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1. “We look forward to working with Memento Exclusives to continue to find new ways for fans to own a moment from F1 history.”

Memento Exclusives founder and CEO Barry Gough called the extension a milestone for fans and collectors, pointing to upcoming changes in the sport. “With the new regulations coming into force and new teams joining the grid in 2026, it is the most exciting time ever to be involved with F1,” Gough said.

Collectors can browse available memorabilia, show cars, and race cars through the official platform.