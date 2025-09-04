Formula 1 Names French Bloom as First Official Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine Partner

Formula 1 has named French Bloom its first-ever official alcohol-free sparkling wine partner, expanding the racing series’ hospitality offerings as part of its growing partnership with luxury goods group LVMH.

Beginning in 2025, French Bloom’s sparkling wines will be served across Formula 1-operated Paddock Clubs, the F1 Garage, and select hospitality spaces at Grand Prix weekends. The brand, co-founded by Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and model Constance Jablonski, specializes in organic, alcohol-free sparkling wines made in France using an innovative dealcoholization process.

The collaboration follows LVMH’s late-2024 acquisition of a minority stake in French Bloom, marking the first non-alcoholic brand in Moët Hennessy’s portfolio. It also builds on Formula 1’s ongoing relationship with the luxury group, which has steadily expanded its presence across F1 events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Formula 1 to usher in a new era of celebration—one that looks boldly to the future and is defined by excellence in every detail,” said Frerejean-Taittinger. “Our sparkling cuvées unite centuries of French winemaking savoir-faire with cutting-edge innovation, offering a sophisticated alcohol-free sparkling for those who lead with intention and set the pace for what’s next.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said the partnership will enhance the fan experience. “The addition of French Bloom brings further variety to our hospitality beverages portfolio allowing us to cater for all guests and offer them an elevated real sense of luxury when they attend a Grand Prix,” she said.

The deal comes as Formula 1 continues to expand its global audience, driven by Netflix’s “Drive to Survive,” the upcoming “F1 The Movie,” and rapid fan growth in the United States. Younger fans—particularly Millennials, Gen Z, and women—are showing increasing interest in luxury experiences that emphasize moderation, inclusivity, and sustainability, a trend French Bloom is positioned to meet.

Sustainability is also central to the partnership, aligning with Formula 1’s Net Zero Carbon by 2030 initiative. French Bloom uses organic ingredients and has pledged to reduce its production footprint.

With the agreement, Formula 1 is signaling that the champagne toast at the track is no longer limited to those drinking alcohol, opening the door to a broader definition of celebration.