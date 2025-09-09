Ginger Minj, Drag Stars Add 11 Shows to Spellbinding ‘Hokus Pokus Live!’ Tour

Ginger Minj is taking her latest stage production to even more audiences this fall. The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner has expanded her Hokus Pokus Live! tour, adding 11 new dates to the North American run.

The theatrical production, which kicks off September 4 in Orlando, now spans 33 cities through October 26, when the tour wraps at The Novo in Los Angeles. Minj stars alongside fellow drag standouts Sapphira Cristál (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16), Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag: The Musical), and drag king Landon Cider (Dragula).

New stops include Toronto, Buffalo, Portland (Maine), Boston, Red Bank, Wilmington, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Phoenix, and Anaheim. The Los Angeles date, originally scheduled for October 6, has been moved to October 26 to close out the tour.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Minj, Hokus Pokus Live! is billed as her largest touring production to date. The show is inspired by her time working with Bette Midler on Hocus Pocus 2.

“I just really love the way that you do me. I would like to see you take this and run with it and turn it into something,” Minj recalls Midler telling her.

The live experience blends new songs, sharp comedy, elaborate drag artistry, and big theatrical numbers.

“It’s more than just a drag show; it’s a magical theatrical experience that will leave audiences spellbound,” Minj said.

Produced by Fruit Wine Productions, AEG Presents, and Producer Entertainment Group, the tour builds on earlier iterations of Hokus Pokus Live! but promises fresh material tailored for this new cast.

Tickets, including VIP packages, are available at HokusPokusLive.com.

2025 ‘Hocus Pokus Live!’ Tour (new cities in bold):