Glens Falls to Host 2025 Special Olympics New York State Fall Games in October

Glens Falls will once again welcome athletes, families, and fans when the 2025 Special Olympics New York State Fall Games take place October 17-18. Nearly 900 athletes and coaches from across the state are expected to compete in the Capital Region, with local venues hosting events in seven sports.

Organizers say the Games will require 400 volunteers to help with everything from event setup and registration to keeping score, timing events, and assisting as golf caddies or photographers. No prior experience is necessary, and volunteer registration is available online.

The weekend will begin Friday evening with an Opening Ceremonies celebration in Glens Falls City Park. Competition follows on Saturday across the region in bocce, cross-country running, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, and softball. The Games will also feature youth participation through the Special Olympics Young Athletes program, a statewide Athlete Leadership Council meeting, and free health screenings for competitors.

“Each year, our athletes return to Glens Falls excited to compete, connect with old friends, and feel the incredible energy from local fans,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Volunteering at State Fall Games in Glens Falls is an experience you won’t forget.”

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins echoed the call for community support.

“Special Olympics athletes are among the most inspiring individuals you’ll ever meet,” Collins said. “Their dedication and spirit truly shine, and I urge everyone in Glens Falls to volunteer and witness firsthand the incredible impact these Games have on our community.”

Athletes are equally eager to return.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the golf course this year and go for the gold,” said Capital Region competitor Ed Lawless. “Special Olympics State Fall Games is an opportunity like no other for me and my fellow athletes.”

Venues throughout the region will host the weekend competitions, including Adirondack Sports Complex (bocce), Cole’s Woods (cross-country running), Warren County Municipal Center (cycling), Skidmore College (equestrian), Brookhaven Golf Course (golf), and Morse Athletic Complex (soccer and softball). Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are scheduled for Glens Falls City Park.

The Games are presented by Warren County with support from a slate of community and corporate sponsors including Benson’s, Glens Falls Hospital, M&T Bank, Mohawk Auto Group, the New York Islanders, The Queensbury Hotel, and others.