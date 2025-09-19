Heart Extends “Royal Flush Tour” with Winter 2026 U.S. Dates

Heart will extend their “Royal Flush Tour” into 2026 with a new U.S. leg scheduled for next winter.

The tour will begin February 15 in Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Tallahassee, San Antonio, El Paso, Colorado Springs and Prior Lake before wrapping up on March 15 in Fishers, IN at Fishers Event Center.

Most shows will feature Lucinda Williams as the opening act.

The winter shows follow a three-night residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on November 12, 14, and 15, 2025. After Las Vegas, the band will launch their fall tour on November 18 at Honda Center in Anaheim. That stretch includes concerts in Seattle, Green Bay, Cincinnati, Wallingford, Hershey, and Richmond, before wrapping December 21 in Nashville.

Tickets for the Winter 2026 concerts go on sale Friday, September 19, through Ticketmaster.For more information and additional details, fans can visit Heart’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

11/18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

11/19 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena ^

11/21 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live *

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

12/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena #

12/04 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

12/06 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

12/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

12/10 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena %

12/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

12/14 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center %

12/17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *

12/19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia *

12/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

02/15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena !

02/18 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center !

02/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum !

02/22 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Propst Arena !

02/25 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena !

03/01 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena !

03/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

03/06 – El Paso, TX@ El Paso County Coliseum !

03/07 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center !

03/09 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena !

03/11 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena !

03/13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Amphitheater *

03/15 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center !

* = An Evening with Heart

# = w/ Cheap Trick

^ = w/ Todd Rundgren

% = w/ Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

! = w/ Lucinda Williams