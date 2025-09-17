Illenium Announces Six-Show ‘Odyssey’ Run at Las Vegas’ Sphere in 2026

ILLENIUM will become the latest artist to bring an immersive production to Sphere in Las Vegas, announcing a six-show residency next spring.

The GRAMMY-nominated producer and DJ revealed plans for Illenium Presents Odyssey at Sphere, running March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2026. The shows, promoted by Live Nation, will coincide with the release of his upcoming sixth studio album, Odyssey, on Republic Records.

Tickets go on sale beginning with a presale Tuesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general on-sale Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Illenium’s official site.

The performances will be the only opportunity for fans to hear the new album live. Illenium is partnering with Berlin-based animation studio Woodblock to produce the show’s visual storytelling, using Sphere’s signature technology — including its massive wraparound LED display and advanced concert-grade audio system — to deliver what he describes as his most ambitious project to date.

“Odyssey is a journey of self-discovery and acceptance,” Illenium said in a statement. “It’s a moment where fans feel understood, a space where we’re all together and present for that same emotional escape. I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone to this experience, especially at Sphere.”

The setlist is expected to include recent singles such as “Forever,” featuring Tom Grennan and Alna, and “In My Arms” with HAYLA, which has already earned more than 9 million streams on Spotify.

Alongside standard ticketing options, Vibee will offer exclusive VIP packages beginning September 18. These include premium seats, hotel stays at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas — the only resort directly connected to Sphere — and additional perks for fans. Packages can be purchased via ILLENIUM.vibee.com.