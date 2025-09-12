Indianapolis Colts Streamline Stadium Entry with New Ticketing Technology

The Indianapolis Colts have rolled out new entry technology at Lucas Oil Stadium designed to get fans into their seats faster and improve the overall game day experience.

Looking to eliminate bottlenecks caused by outdated handheld scanners, the team introduced Alvarado UltraQ Pedestals during the 2024 season. The system uses mobile ticketing with tap-and-go capability, allowing fans to scan their own tickets quickly and accurately. According to the Colts, the upgrade has already boosted arrival satisfaction to a top-10 ranking across the NFL.

“Over the past two seasons, dormakaba technology has continued to have a tremendous impact on the Colts game day experience,” said Jim Van Dam, the team’s Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. “The ease of access, onboarding, and overall experience has been smooth and effective. The pedestals are the future.”

The shift has had an immediate impact at Lucas Oil Stadium’s busiest point of entry, the North Gate, which handles more than 60 percent of all attendees. Eighteen UltraQ units process up to 21,000 fans at that location, consistently clearing lines before kickoff. Scan accuracy rates have jumped from 85 percent to 91 percent, helping the Colts reduce congestion and improve data tracking.

Fans have also noticed the difference.

“I like how easy it was to scan my ticket by just tapping my phone on the sensor,” one attendee said. “Last year, there were staff with devices trying to scan, and it took forever.”

The technology has also eased strain on event staff. The pedestals feature large touch screens, LED light bars, and clear audio cues, allowing staff to manage multiple lanes at once while focusing on guest interaction. Training has become simpler, and in some cases staffing needs have been reduced or reassigned without compromising security.

Beyond the gates, the Colts have expanded the UltraQ system for credential scanning at player tunnels and restricted areas, while portable pedestal designs allow repositioning to better control entry flow on busy days. The units can also be customized with team branding to match the Colts’ identity.

With its flexible, scalable design, the system is expected to play a long-term role in Indianapolis’ vision for fan-friendly, efficient stadium operations.