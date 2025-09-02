Insomniac, Tomorrowland Unite for ‘UNITY’ Debut at Sphere in Las Vegas

The long-awaited collaboration between two of the world’s biggest electronic music festival producers — Insomniac and Tomorrowland — made its debut over Labor Day weekend with the launch of UNITY at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The immersive experience transported fans through a curated audiovisual journey, combining Tomorrowland’s famed dreamscapes with Insomniac’s signature festival worlds. Sphere’s massive LED display and concert-grade audio system amplified the effect, blurring the line between fantasy and reality for thousands of fans in attendance.

Special guests helped mark the inaugural shows: British drum and bass duo Chase & Status headlined Friday, Kaskade performed a mix of classics and new material Saturday, and techno producer Eli Brown closed out the weekend with a high-energy finale on Sunday.

The UNITY show featured a custom soundtrack weaving together electronic anthems with orchestral arrangements from Tomorrowland’s Symphony of Unity, as audiences traveled through themed realms including Tomorrowland’s Planaxis, Adscendo and Orbyz alongside Insomniac’s Nocturnal Wonderland, Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween and Countdown.

“This marks a landmark collaboration moment in live entertainment,” organizers said, noting that UNITY represents just the beginning of the partnership. Additional shows are already scheduled at Sphere on September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18.

Insomniac, the Los Angeles-based company behind Electric Daisy Carnival and more than 10,000 live events annually, partnered with Belgium-based Tomorrowland — one of the world’s most influential electronic music festivals — to create the production.