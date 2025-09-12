Jason Aldean Extends Full Throttle Tour With Nine New U.S. Dates

Country singer Jason Aldean has added nine concerts to the U.S. leg of his Full Throttle Tour.

The newly announced shows begin January 15 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena. From there, Aldean is set to make stops in Tupelo, MS, Biloxi, MS, Peoria, IL, Columbus, OH, Charleston, WV, University Park, PA and Allentown, PA before wrapping up on Jan 31 in Atlantic City, NJ, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The Full Throttle Tour features special guests Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner, and Dee Jay Silver. The new dates extend Aldean’s current international run, which will also bring him back to Australia for the first time since 2016 and mark his first headlining performances in New Zealand.

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale September 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes alongside the release of Aldean’s new single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go.” The song was written by Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan. It follows Aldean’s 30th career No. 1 single at country radio and is the first track released from his upcoming album.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Aldean’s official website.

A list of new dates can be found below:

Jan 15 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 16 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

Jan 17 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan 22 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Jan 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Jan 24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Jan 29 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Jan 30 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Jan 31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena