United States Vice President — and apparent football enthusiast — JD Vance is hoping that the NFL does not become too favorable of the Kansas City Chiefs amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

“I will say as a football fan – as a Cincinnati Bengals fan – I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said during an interview with USA Today.

He went on to note that “I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding this season” and “the Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.”

“So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair,” Vance said. “Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Vance is also under the belief that Kelce will celebrate his last season with the Chiefs, and to add fuel to the (conspiracy) fire, Swift is also a contender for the 2026 Super Bowl. The famed event is scheduled to take place February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara.

Already, Swift and Kelce’s engagement has sparked a wave of fan-driven celebrations. According to Eventbrite, data shows that Swift-inspired events grew 53% year over year, while searches for her name on the platform jumped 41% from 2023 to 2024.

Swift’s influence has been dubbed “Swiftonomics” for its measurable economic impact on ticket sales, travel, and merchandise. Her relationship with Kelce has similarly boosted NFL ratings and Chiefs franchise value. Now, her engagement is providing a fresh spark for entrepreneurs and event organizers seeking to capture fandom energy.