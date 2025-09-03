Joe Dwet File tickets on sale in Miami at James L Knight Center

Joe Dwet File brings his smooth R&B and soulful sound to James L Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for captivating live performances, the French-Congolese artist is set to deliver a memorable evening in South Florida.

Tickets for the Nov. 29 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Knight Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers concert tickets with no hidden fees for a seamless buying experience.

Joe Dwet File’s mix of Afrobeat, R&B, and zouk influences has resonated worldwide, and Miami audiences will have the chance to see his artistry up close. The Knight Center’s location in downtown Miami makes it an accessible destination for fans across the region to enjoy a night of rhythm and romance.

From chart-topping hits to intimate ballads, the setlist is sure to highlight his range and charisma on stage.

Shop for Joe Dwet File tickets at James L Knight Center on November 29, 2025

