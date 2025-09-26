Joeri Braakman Departs Weeztix to Launch Independent Consultancy Ignition

After nearly a decade helping shape Eventix — now known as Weeztix — Joeri Braakman is stepping away to launch his own consultancy. His new venture, Ignition, will advise organizers and venues on how to innovate and “future-proof” their technology and supplier strategies.

Braakman’s exit follows the recent partnership between Weeztix and Weezevent, which expanded the company’s footprint in the European ticketing and event technology space. The collaboration brought new offerings like WeezPay, a cashless payments solution, and WeezCrew, a volunteer and crew management platform.

“The past nine years have been intense, educational, and above all, very rewarding,” Braakman said in a statement. “Together, we built Eventix and later Weeztix into a leading force within dance and live events. Now that Weeztix is in excellent hands following the collaboration with Weezevent, I can confidently pass the baton.”

With Ignition, Braakman aims to support event professionals navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape. The consultancy will focus on vendor selection, integration, data monetization, and operational optimization across ticketing, cashless systems, access control, crew management, and CRM.

“Integrations will go deeper, data ownership and privacy will become increasingly important, and the bar for visitor experience and financial performance will continue to rise,” he said. “The real question is not only what works today, but what will scale tomorrow.”

Ignition’s goal is to help organizers reduce costs, drive revenue, and improve the visitor experience through clearer strategic choices.