John Cena Sets Final WWE Matches in Boston, New York on Farewell Tour

John Cena will be a part of the WWE Tampa takeover on Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Gage Skidmore CC-BY-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Seventeen-time WWE World Champion John Cena will make his last appearances in Boston and New York City this fall, as part of his ongoing farewell tour that wraps up in December.

WWE announced Friday that Cena will appear on Monday Night Raw when the show stops at TD Garden in Boston on November 10, and again a week later at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 17. Both dates are set to be among his final in-ring moments before retirement.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public September 10 at 10 a.m. ET here, with an exclusive presale opening a day earlier.

Premium ticket and hospitality options are also available now through On Location, WWE’s official partner for Priority Pass packages. Those bundles include prime seating, all-inclusive food and beverage service, appearances by WWE Superstars, and exclusive photo opportunities.

The venues hold special meaning in Cena’s career. At TD Garden, he captured two of his 17 world championships, while Madison Square Garden was the site of his first Royal Rumble victory in 2008.

Cena, one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars of all time, first rose to prominence in the early 2000s and went on to become a crossover star in film and television while remaining a cornerstone of WWE programming. His farewell tour has been a highlight for fans who have followed his two-decade run in the squared circle.