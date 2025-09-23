John Lithgow to Star in Broadway Transfer of ‘Giant’

Mark Rosenblatt’s play “Giant” will arrive on Broadway next spring following a run in London’s West End. Performances begin March 11, 2026 at a Shubert theatre yet to be announced.

The production will transfer with director Nicholas Hytner, a two-time Tony Award winner, returning to lead the Broadway staging. John Lithgow will reprise his role as Roald Dahl, a performance that earned him the Olivier Award for Best Actor earlier this year.

The Broadway transfer is being produced by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman, and the Royal Court Theatre. Bob Crowley will design the production, with more members of the creative team to be named.

“My debut play Giant was written on spec in my kitchen with no assurance it would ever get produced at all,” Rosenblatt said. “So, to have it premiere at London’s mighty Royal Court Theatre before transferring to the West End was truly life-changing. And now, to open on Broadway, led again by the peerless John Lithgow, is truly the stuff of dreams—I can’t wait to share Giant and Nick Hytner’s exceptional production with New York audiences.”

Lithgow, a two-time Tony Award winner, has previously appeared on Broadway in “The Changing Room,” “Sweet Smell of Success,” and most recently, “Hillary and Clinton” in 2019. His return to the stage will mark his first time back on Broadway since that production.

“Being a part of ‘Giant’ from its inception has been the most challenging and exciting stage experience of my career,” Lithgow said. “I play the central character of Roald Dahl, a man of dizzying complexity, on a day of crisis in his life. The story takes place 40 years ago, but it resonates powerfully with events of our present day. No play I’ve ever been in has had such an impact on audiences. I am so proud and honored to play this part.”

Additional Broadway casting will be announced in the coming months. To stay up-to-date on the latest information and additional details, theatergoers can visit GiantThePlay.com.