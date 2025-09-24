John Mulaney to Headline Wrigley Field in 2026

John Mulaney will become the first comedian to headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The show is scheduled for July 11, 2026, as part of his ongoing “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever” tour.
Mulaney announced the performance during the seventh inning stretch of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the New York Mets on September 23. After leading the stadium in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” he revealed to fans and viewers that he would return next summer for a stand-up show.
The Wrigley Field show is one of only a few 2026 dates announced so far. Mulaney is also scheduled to perform two nights at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado, on January 2 and 3. Tickets for the Chicago event will first be available through a presale on the Cubs’ official website.
The performance continues Mulaney’s extensive “Mister Whatever” tour, which runs through 2025 with stops across the United States. Upcoming dates include a five-night residency in Boston at The Wang Theatre followed by performances in cities such as Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Notably, Mulaney, who grew up in Chicago, will join a short list of major acts who have performed at Wrigley Field. Artists such as Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, and Pearl Jam have headlined the ballpark, but Mulaney will be the first stand-up comedian to take the stage.
For more information and additional details fans can visit Mulaney’s official website.
A complete list of “Mister Whatever” tour dates can be found below:
John Mulaney 2025-2026 Tour Dates
09/25 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre
09/27 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre
09/27 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre
09/28 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre
10/02 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/03 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/05 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/10 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live – Park Theater
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/15 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/17 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square
10/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square
10/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square
11/06 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/07 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/08 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/13 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/14 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/23 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
12/06 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center
12/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
12/08 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts
12/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts
12/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
12/11 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
12/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
12/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem – Late Show
12/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/31 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
01/02 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House
01/03 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House
07/11 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field