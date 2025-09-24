John Mulaney to Headline Wrigley Field in 2026

John Mulaney will become the first comedian to headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The show is scheduled for July 11, 2026, as part of his ongoing “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever” tour.

Mulaney announced the performance during the seventh inning stretch of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the New York Mets on September 23. After leading the stadium in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” he revealed to fans and viewers that he would return next summer for a stand-up show.

The Wrigley Field show is one of only a few 2026 dates announced so far. Mulaney is also scheduled to perform two nights at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado, on January 2 and 3. Tickets for the Chicago event will first be available through a presale on the Cubs’ official website.

The performance continues Mulaney’s extensive “Mister Whatever” tour, which runs through 2025 with stops across the United States. Upcoming dates include a five-night residency in Boston at The Wang Theatre followed by performances in cities such as Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington D.C.

Notably, Mulaney, who grew up in Chicago, will join a short list of major acts who have performed at Wrigley Field. Artists such as Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, and Pearl Jam have headlined the ballpark, but Mulaney will be the first stand-up comedian to take the stage.

For more information and additional details fans can visit Mulaney’s official website.

A complete list of “Mister Whatever” tour dates can be found below:

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

09/27 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

09/27 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

09/28 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

10/02 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/03 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/04 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/04 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/05 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/10 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live – Park Theater

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/15 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/17 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

11/06 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/07 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/08 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/13 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/14 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/23 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

12/06 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

12/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/08 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts

12/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts

12/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

12/11 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

12/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem – Late Show

12/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/31 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/02 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

01/03 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field