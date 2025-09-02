Josiah Queen tickets on sale in Columbus at KEMBA Live!

Josiah Queen, one of Christian music’s fastest-rising artists, is bringing his heartfelt songs to Columbus, Ohio. Fans can experience his uplifting music live at KEMBA Live! on March 8, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased directly at the KEMBA Live! box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees. ScoreBig offers access to concerts nationwide with transparent pricing and simple checkout.

Josiah Queen has captured audiences with inspiring lyrics and contemporary worship anthems that connect deeply with fans of all ages. His concerts blend intimate worship with a high-energy atmosphere, creating a memorable evening for attendees.

Columbus fans eager to see one of the genre’s most exciting new voices won’t want to miss this special night at KEMBA Live!.

Shop for Josiah Queen tickets at KEMBA Live! on March 8, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Josiah Queen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.