K-Pop’s TWICE Plots 2026 ‘This Is For’ World Tour

By Olivia Perreault 5 hours ago

Global K-pop sensation TWICE have announced dates for their expansive This Is For World Tour, bringing the chart-topping group to arenas across North America, Asia, and Europe in early 2026. The trek marks another milestone in the group’s rise as one of the leading forces in international pop music, with stops planned in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Berlin, and London.

The tour launches January 9 in Vancouver and continues through June with over 30 performances. TWICE will play multiple nights in Los Angeles and New York, in addition to stops in Toronto, Chicago, Paris, and London, among other global destinations. European dates close the run in June at London’s O2 Arena.

TWICE’s official site has full details on the tour and ticketing.

Presales for the North American shows begin Thursday, October 9 at 11 a.m. local time, with fans required to sign up by October 6 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. No codes are needed as access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts. General on-sale begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time. For Europe, tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit the group’s official website for more information. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees common to other outlets. Find them here: TWICE Tickets.

Since debuting in 2015, TWICE have become one of the most successful K-pop girl groups worldwide, known for hits like “Fancy,” “Feel Special,” and “The Feels.” They have sold out arenas across Asia and North America, with their last tour ranking among the highest-grossing girl group tours in history. The group just dropped the album ENEMY in late August.

Find TWICE’s full list of world tour dates below:

TWICE This Is For World Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Jan 9Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC
Jan 13Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA
Jan 17Oakland Arena — Oakland, CA
Jan 22Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA
Jan 24Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA
Jan 28PHX Arena — Phoenix, AZ
Jan 31American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX
Feb 13Capital One Arena — Washington, DC
Feb 18UBS Arena — Belmont Park, NY
Feb 20UBS Arena — Belmont Park, NY
Feb 24Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA
Feb 27State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA
Mar 3Bell Centre — Montreal, QC
Mar 6TD Coliseum — Hamilton, ON
Mar 21Taipei Dome — Taipei
Mar 27Kia Center — Orlando, FL
Mar 31Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC
Apr 3TD Garden — Boston, MA
Apr 6United Center — Chicago, IL
Apr 10Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI
Apr 12Grand Casino Arena — Saint Paul, MN
Apr 14Ball Arena — Denver, CO
Apr 17Moody Center — Austin, TX
May 9MEO Arena — Lisbon, PT
May 12Palau Sant Jordi — Barcelona, ES
May 16Accor Arena — Paris, FR
May 23Uber Arena — Berlin, DE
May 26LANXESS arena — Cologne, DE
May 30Ziggo Dome — Amsterdam, NL
June 3The O2 — London, UK

