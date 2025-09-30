K-Pop’s TWICE Plots 2026 ‘This Is For’ World Tour

Global K-pop sensation TWICE have announced dates for their expansive This Is For World Tour, bringing the chart-topping group to arenas across North America, Asia, and Europe in early 2026. The trek marks another milestone in the group’s rise as one of the leading forces in international pop music, with stops planned in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Berlin, and London.

The tour launches January 9 in Vancouver and continues through June with over 30 performances. TWICE will play multiple nights in Los Angeles and New York, in addition to stops in Toronto, Chicago, Paris, and London, among other global destinations. European dates close the run in June at London’s O2 Arena.

TWICE’s official site has full details on the tour and ticketing.

Presales for the North American shows begin Thursday, October 9 at 11 a.m. local time, with fans required to sign up by October 6 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. No codes are needed as access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts. General on-sale begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time. For Europe, tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit the group’s official website for more information. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees common to other outlets. Find them here: TWICE Tickets.

Since debuting in 2015, TWICE have become one of the most successful K-pop girl groups worldwide, known for hits like “Fancy,” “Feel Special,” and “The Feels.” They have sold out arenas across Asia and North America, with their last tour ranking among the highest-grossing girl group tours in history. The group just dropped the album ENEMY in late August.

Find TWICE’s full list of world tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Jan 9 Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC Jan 13 Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA Jan 17 Oakland Arena — Oakland, CA Jan 22 Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA Jan 24 Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA Jan 28 PHX Arena — Phoenix, AZ Jan 31 American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX Feb 13 Capital One Arena — Washington, DC Feb 18 UBS Arena — Belmont Park, NY Feb 20 UBS Arena — Belmont Park, NY Feb 24 Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA Feb 27 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA Mar 3 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC Mar 6 TD Coliseum — Hamilton, ON Mar 21 Taipei Dome — Taipei Mar 27 Kia Center — Orlando, FL Mar 31 Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC Apr 3 TD Garden — Boston, MA Apr 6 United Center — Chicago, IL Apr 10 Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI Apr 12 Grand Casino Arena — Saint Paul, MN Apr 14 Ball Arena — Denver, CO Apr 17 Moody Center — Austin, TX May 9 MEO Arena — Lisbon, PT May 12 Palau Sant Jordi — Barcelona, ES May 16 Accor Arena — Paris, FR May 23 Uber Arena — Berlin, DE May 26 LANXESS arena — Cologne, DE May 30 Ziggo Dome — Amsterdam, NL June 3 The O2 — London, UK

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.