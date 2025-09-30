Kim Dracula Reveals First-Ever Headlining Tour Across Europe, UK in 2026

By Olivia Perreault 4 hours ago

Kim Dracula is bringing their genre-bending sound to Europe and the United Kingdom in early 2026, announcing a full run of dates across the continent. The Europe + UK Tour will kick off in Lisbon on January 24 and wrap in Glasgow on March 2, with stops in major cities including Madrid, Milan, Berlin, Paris, London, and more.

The trek will span over a month, with performances at intimate venues like Le Bataclan in Paris, Electric Ballroom in London, and SWG3 in Glasgow. Fans throughout Europe will have the chance to see Kim Dracula’s theatrical live performances up close, as the tour travels from Portugal through Scandinavia before closing in the UK.

Pre-sale and VIP tickets for the Europe + UK Tour will be available beginning Wednesday, October 1. General sale tickets follow on Friday, October 3 via Kim Dracula’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly added to ticket prices. Visit Kim Dracula Tickets for more information.

The newly-announced dates follow Kim Dracula’s spring co-headlining run earlier this year with HANABIE., as well as support on Ice Nine Kills’ “Hell of a Summer Tour,” which wrapped earlier this month.

Kim Dracula, hailing from Tasmania, Australia, rose to fame in 2020 with TikTok, garnering over 13 million views with a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.” The singer continued to gain attention for their unconventional lyricism and blending of various genres, including metal, punk, alternative, and indie with tracks like “Killdozer” and “The Bard’s Last Note.” America’s Gradual Decline in Morale, Kim Dracula’s debut, dropped in July 2023 and featured tracks “Make Me Famous” and “Drown.”

Kim Dracula has promised another record by the end of the year. Find their full list of upcoming headlining tour dates below:

Kim Dracula | Europe + UK Tour Dates 2026

DateVenue and City
January 24República da Musica — Lisbon, Portugal
January 26Mon Live — Madrid, Spain
January 27Pazzmatazz 2 — Barcelona, Spain
January 29Megazzini Generali — Milan, Italy
January 30Technikum — Munich, Germany
January 31Dynamo — Zurich, Germany
February 2Tvornica Kulture — Zagreb, Croatia
February 3Dürer Kert — Budapest, Hungary
February 5Flex — Vienna, Austria
February 6Meetfactory — Prague, Czech Republic
February 7Proxima — Warsaw, Poland
February 9Palladium — Riga, Latvia
February 10Helitehas — Tallinn, Estonia
February 11Ääniwalli — Helsinki, Finland
February 13Kägelbanan — Stockholm, Sweden
February 14Vulkan Arena — Oslo, Norway
February 15Amager Bio — Copenhagen, Denmark
February 17Columbia Theatre — Berlin, Germany
February 18Columbia Theatre — Hamburg, Germany
February 19Tivolivredenburg — Utrecht, Netherlands
February 21Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, Belgium
February 22Kantine — Cologne, Germany
February 23Le Bataclan — Paris, France
February 25Xoyo — Birmingham, UK
February 26Electric Ballroom — London, UK
February 27Electric Bristol — Bristol, UK
March 1Academy 2 — Manchester, UK
March 2SWG3 — Glasgow, UK

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.