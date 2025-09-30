Kim Dracula Reveals First-Ever Headlining Tour Across Europe, UK in 2026

Kim Dracula is bringing their genre-bending sound to Europe and the United Kingdom in early 2026, announcing a full run of dates across the continent. The Europe + UK Tour will kick off in Lisbon on January 24 and wrap in Glasgow on March 2, with stops in major cities including Madrid, Milan, Berlin, Paris, London, and more.

The trek will span over a month, with performances at intimate venues like Le Bataclan in Paris, Electric Ballroom in London, and SWG3 in Glasgow. Fans throughout Europe will have the chance to see Kim Dracula’s theatrical live performances up close, as the tour travels from Portugal through Scandinavia before closing in the UK.

Pre-sale and VIP tickets for the Europe + UK Tour will be available beginning Wednesday, October 1. General sale tickets follow on Friday, October 3 via Kim Dracula’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly added to ticket prices. Visit Kim Dracula Tickets for more information.

The newly-announced dates follow Kim Dracula’s spring co-headlining run earlier this year with HANABIE., as well as support on Ice Nine Kills’ “Hell of a Summer Tour,” which wrapped earlier this month.

Kim Dracula, hailing from Tasmania, Australia, rose to fame in 2020 with TikTok, garnering over 13 million views with a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.” The singer continued to gain attention for their unconventional lyricism and blending of various genres, including metal, punk, alternative, and indie with tracks like “Killdozer” and “The Bard’s Last Note.” America’s Gradual Decline in Morale, Kim Dracula’s debut, dropped in July 2023 and featured tracks “Make Me Famous” and “Drown.”

Kim Dracula has promised another record by the end of the year. Find their full list of upcoming headlining tour dates below:

Date Venue and City January 24 República da Musica — Lisbon, Portugal January 26 Mon Live — Madrid, Spain January 27 Pazzmatazz 2 — Barcelona, Spain January 29 Megazzini Generali — Milan, Italy January 30 Technikum — Munich, Germany January 31 Dynamo — Zurich, Germany February 2 Tvornica Kulture — Zagreb, Croatia February 3 Dürer Kert — Budapest, Hungary February 5 Flex — Vienna, Austria February 6 Meetfactory — Prague, Czech Republic February 7 Proxima — Warsaw, Poland February 9 Palladium — Riga, Latvia February 10 Helitehas — Tallinn, Estonia February 11 Ääniwalli — Helsinki, Finland February 13 Kägelbanan — Stockholm, Sweden February 14 Vulkan Arena — Oslo, Norway February 15 Amager Bio — Copenhagen, Denmark February 17 Columbia Theatre — Berlin, Germany February 18 Columbia Theatre — Hamburg, Germany February 19 Tivolivredenburg — Utrecht, Netherlands February 21 Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, Belgium February 22 Kantine — Cologne, Germany February 23 Le Bataclan — Paris, France February 25 Xoyo — Birmingham, UK February 26 Electric Ballroom — London, UK February 27 Electric Bristol — Bristol, UK March 1 Academy 2 — Manchester, UK March 2 SWG3 — Glasgow, UK

