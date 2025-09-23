Las Vegas Grand Prix Reveals Star-Studded Culinary Lineup for 2025 Race Weekend

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled its food and beverage lineup for the 2025 edition, set for November 20-22 along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit®.

Each fan zone and hospitality space will feature its own curated menus, ranging from global flavors inspired by Grand Prix stops around the world to trackside comfort food and exclusive fine-dining experiences led by celebrity chefs.

“Las Vegas is celebrated as one of the world’s premier food and beverage destinations, so it’s only natural that the culinary offerings at the Las Vegas Grand Prix rise to that same level,” Samantha Rayburn, vice president of experiential operations, said in a press release. “In partnership with our world-class vendors, we’re elevating the fan zone experience with thoughtfully crafted menus that match the energy of race weekend.”

Among the highlights:

F1® Garage Hospitality : Gordon Ramsay’s sold-out F1 Garage will serve Beef Wellington, Miyazaki A5 Fried Rice and his famed Sticky Toffee Pudding. Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Papi Steak will anchor the other garage, serving Wagyu tartare with caviar, otoro cones and Snake River Farms Gold Chateaubriand, paired with nightly DJ performances.

: Gordon Ramsay’s sold-out F1 Garage will serve Beef Wellington, Miyazaki A5 Fried Rice and his famed Sticky Toffee Pudding. Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Papi Steak will anchor the other garage, serving Wagyu tartare with caviar, otoro cones and Snake River Farms Gold Chateaubriand, paired with nightly DJ performances. Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club and Skybox : Longtime F1 partner DO & CO will deliver rotating fine-dining menus, from seafood towers and prime cuts to handmade pasta and contemporary Asian cuisine.

: Longtime F1 partner DO & CO will deliver rotating fine-dining menus, from seafood towers and prime cuts to handmade pasta and contemporary Asian cuisine. Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. Turn 3 Club : Local caterer Cut and Taste will blend race-day bites with Vegas nightlife flavor, offering Korean chili wings, Kalbi steak tostadas, pulled pork nachos and short rib sandwiches.

: Local caterer Cut and Taste will blend race-day bites with Vegas nightlife flavor, offering Korean chili wings, Kalbi steak tostadas, pulled pork nachos and short rib sandwiches. East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels : Fans can purchase globally inspired dishes tied to other F1 stops, including paella (Spain), tuna Niçoise baguette (Monaco), shawarma (Abu Dhabi), tonkotsu ramen (Japan) and barbecue pork sandwiches (U.S. Grand Prix).

: Fans can purchase globally inspired dishes tied to other F1 stops, including paella (Spain), tuna Niçoise baguette (Monaco), shawarma (Abu Dhabi), tonkotsu ramen (Japan) and barbecue pork sandwiches (U.S. Grand Prix). T-Mobile Zone at Sphere : Wolfgang Puck Catering will rotate daily offerings such as birria tacos, Korean fried chicken buckets and short rib grilled cheese.

: Wolfgang Puck Catering will rotate daily offerings such as birria tacos, Korean fried chicken buckets and short rib grilled cheese. Koval Zone by Heineken® and West Harmon Zone : Behind the Scenes Catering will provide Baja bowls, Cuban mojo pork sandwiches, tri-tip nachos and more, with all-inclusive beer available in the Heineken Grandstand.

: Behind the Scenes Catering will provide Baja bowls, Cuban mojo pork sandwiches, tri-tip nachos and more, with all-inclusive beer available in the Heineken Grandstand. Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards®: Along the Koval Straightaway, fans will find local Las Vegas vendors and live entertainment.

Across the general admission and grandstand areas, Oak View Group will serve cocktails such as a Coffee Negroni and Coco Highball, alongside beer, wine and soft drinks.

The event continues to lean into its reputation not just as a marquee racing spectacle but as one of Las Vegas’ signature lifestyle and entertainment weekends, blending high-speed competition with culinary experiences rarely found at sporting events.