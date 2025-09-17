Latin Country Artist MŌRIAH Set for Grand Ole Opry Debut

Latin country singer MŌRIAH is set to perform at one of country music’s most legendary venues. The Mexican American artist will take the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on September 26, marking a milestone in her career.

“Being invited in sometimes feels like the surest sign the songs are landing where they’re meant to,” MŌRIAH said in a statement.

“Nashville, the country family, and now the Opry, have made me feel at home in a way I’ll never take for granted. I’ve sat in those pews plenty of nights and watched countless shows online, always amazed at how this stage gives songs a chance to be heard far beyond these walls.”

Advertisement

MŌRIAH recently released her single “Superwoman” in July, and she is preparing to release her debut Latin country EP later this year. She is also gearing up to perform on November 1 in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Tickets to see MŌRIAH at the Grand Ole Opry are available now at opry.com. To stay up-to-date on MŌRIAH’s latest performances and announcements, fans can visit her official website.