Legends, ASM Global relaunch as integrated Legends Global

Legends and ASM Global have officially completed their integration under the new name Legends Global, creating what the company calls the premier partner to the world’s leading live events, venues, and brands. The move follows Legends’ acquisition of ASM Global in August 2024 and cements the company’s aim to deliver a fully integrated suite of services across the live entertainment industry.

The newly combined company says its capabilities span the entire lifecycle of venues and events—ranging from feasibility and consulting to venue management, ticketing, partnerships, hospitality, and merchandise. In total, Legends Global’s reach includes more than 450 venues worldwide, hosting 20,000 events annually and drawing more than 165 million guests across sports, music, attractions, conventions, and other entertainment sectors.

“Legends Global is uniting with a shared commitment to excellence and with one clear focus: delivering world-class experiences at unmatched scale and quality for our partners,” said Dan Levy, CEO of Legends Global, in announcing the integration. “This new era positions us to shape the future of live entertainment across the world’s most iconic venues and events.”

Levy, a former Meta executive who was appointed to lead Legends in 2024, now oversees an enterprise boasting nearly 100,000 employees worldwide. The executive team includes leaders drawn from both organizations, with operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East.

Legends and ASM already have a track record in securing billions of dollars in partnerships and ticketing revenue, while playing a role in the development of major projects such as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. Their client list spans marquee names like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, LA28 Olympics, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA of America, and numerous high-profile arenas and convention centers from London to Dubai to San Francisco.

Backing the venture is Sixth Street, which holds majority ownership, alongside investment partners the New York Yankees (via YGE Holdings) and the Dallas Cowboys’ Jones family (via Jones Concessions).

The launch of Legends Global comes at a time when competition and scrutiny in the live events industry is intensifying. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the Department of Justice was probing potential collusion between Legends and Oak View Group over arena bids – leading to an indictment charging then-OVG CEO Tim Lieweke with violations of the Sherman antitrust act earlier this year. The company’s path to this point has also been closely watched since AEG and Onex Partners sold their interest in ASM Global to Legends in late 2023.

With its global footprint now extending across six continents, Legends Global is positioning itself as a dominant player in the rapidly evolving live entertainment ecosystem. The move places it in direct competition with Live Nation Entertainment, which maintains a stranglehold over ticketing and venue operations through Ticketmaster, and Oak View Group, which has rapidly expanded into venue development and management worldwide. For regulators and industry stakeholders, Legends Global’s emergence will be closely watched as both a potential counterweight to Live Nation’s dominance and a new power player with its own growing influence.