Lexa Gates tickets on sale in Silver Spring at The Fillmore

Lexa Gates brings her rising pop sound to The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland on November 19, 2025. With her growing fanbase and a fresh catalog of songs, Gates is quickly emerging as one of the new voices to watch in pop music.

Tickets for the Silver Spring show are available now. Fans can purchase directly from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees. This performance offers an intimate chance to see an artist on the rise before she takes even bigger stages.

Lexa Gates has been steadily gaining attention with her unique style and powerful live shows. Her blend of pop hooks and soulful vocals has resonated with younger audiences and critics alike. Concertgoers can expect an evening that showcases both new material and fan favorites.

The Fillmore Silver Spring is a premier music venue just outside Washington, D.C., known for hosting both established acts and rising stars. With excellent sound and an intimate setting, it’s the perfect place to catch Lexa Gates in concert.

Shop for Lexa Gates tickets at The Fillmore Silver Spring on November 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lexa Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.