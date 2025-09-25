Lil Wayne Brings Lil WeezyAna Fest Back to New Orleans for 10th Anniversary

Lil Wayne is set to return home to New Orleans this fall, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Lil WeezyAna Fest with a one-night-only event at Smoothie King Center on November 1.

The rapper, who has hosted the festival since 2015, calls the show an annual homecoming — a way to honor the city’s musical history while giving back to the community. This year’s milestone edition promises to be “special,” with Wayne joined by a lineup of New Orleans legends yet to be revealed.

Presale tickets went live Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with fans encouraged to register in advance for access codes. General on-sale details are expected to follow here.

Lil WeezyAna Fest has become a staple in the city’s live music calendar, known for celebrating both Wayne’s influence and the broader cultural legacy of New Orleans hip-hop. Previous years have featured guest performances from artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and local favorites.

Wayne, a five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has been on tour throughout 2024 and 2025, but the homecoming show carries extra weight. The Smoothie King Center event will serve as both a celebration of his career and a nod to the city that shaped him.

Last week, Wayne took over the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for another Lil WeezyAna gig, featuring the Hot Boys, Big Tymers, Mannie Fresh, and Birdman.