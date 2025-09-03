LIV Golf Taps Fever as Global Ticketing Partner Ahead of 2026 Season

LIV Golf has signed a multi-year deal with Fever, naming the live entertainment discovery platform its official global ticketing and demand generation partner. The agreement will make Fever the central hub for ticket sales and fan engagement across LIV Golf’s 14 international events in 2026.

The partnership also extends to Fireballs GC, one of LIV’s most popular teams captained by Sergio Garcia. Fever’s logo will appear on the Fireballs’ kit, while the collaboration aims to create more ways for fans to connect with Garcia and teammates Abraham Ancer, David Puig, and Josele Ballester.

“Fireballs GC is proud to partner with an organization like Fever that shares our passion for bringing fans and people together through sport and world-class events,” Garcia said in a statement. “Our fans are incredibly important to our team, and through Fever we can create new ways for them to engage with Fireballs GC and the energy of LIV Golf events.”

The announcement comes ahead of a busy 2026 season, which kicks off February 5-7 in Riyadh. Other stops include Adelaide, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico City, Virginia, Andalucía, the United Kingdom, and Indianapolis. Tickets are available now at LIVGolf.com.

Fever, which operates in more than 40 countries and reaches 200 million people each month, works with major sports organizations including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and the X Games. The company is also behind popular experiential events like “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” and “Stranger Things: The Experience.”

Chris Heck, president of business operations for LIV Golf, said the deal aligns with the league’s mission to bring the game to broader audiences.

“Partnering with Fever gives us a powerful platform to connect with audiences around the world and makes our events even more accessible and entertaining,” Heck said.

The 2026 season will feature some of the sport’s biggest names, including Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, and reigning individual champion Jon Rahm, with tournaments staged across five continents.