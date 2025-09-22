Live Nation, BRAG Take Over Expo City Dubai Venues for Year-Round Programming

Expo City Dubai is set to expand its role as a regional entertainment hub through a new partnership with BRAG — a joint venture between Live Nation Middle East and UAE-based events company BRAG — which will oversee operations at three of its flagship venues: Jubilee Park, Al Forsan Park, and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater.

The deal connects the venues with Live Nation’s global network, enabling year-round programming across concerts, cultural festivals, immersive shows, and community events. Jubilee Park and Al Forsan Park will serve as large-scale festival and exhibition grounds, while the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater offers a more intimate space suited for emerging artists and smaller gatherings.

“By opening our venues to a broader spectrum of creators, artists, and communities, we’re not only honoring our legacy as a place of connection and innovation—we’re evolving it,” said Amna Abulhoul, executive creative director of entertainment and experiences at Expo City Dubai.

Recent years have already seen Expo City’s venues host major events including the Untold Music Festival, Break the Block, ELROW, FIFA Fan Zone, and concerts by Tiësto, Amr Diab, Jungle, Adnan Sami, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Ramzi Nakad, CEO and creative director of BRAG, called the collaboration a way to “unlock the full creative potential” of Expo City’s spaces.

“Whether it’s a music festival, an art showcase, a global summit, or an innovative brand experience, these venues can flex to fit any format,” Nakad said.

James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East, added that the partnership will help attract both international touring talent and local concepts.

“Expo City Dubai represents the future of live entertainment in the region – a place where creativity and innovation come together,” Craven said.

Sustainability is also central to the initiative. In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, Live Nation and Expo City Dubai plan to implement standards across the three venues to reduce carbon footprints, achieve zero waste to landfill, cut food waste, shift to renewable energy, and eliminate single-use plastics.