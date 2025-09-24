Live Nation, FAE Group Launch Grassroots-Focused ‘Punchbag Uni’ Tour Across UK Campuses

Live Nation and FAE Group are teaming up to bring live guitar music back to the heart of student culture with the launch of Punchbag Uni: The University Tour, a new initiative aimed at strengthening the grassroots live music ecosystem.

The 15-date run kicks-off Tuesday, September 24 at the University of Exeter’s Cavern venue and will make stops at universities and long-standing grassroots stages across the UK and Ireland through October 25. The lineup features emerging guitar-driven acts Villanelle, Florentenes, Bino Bames, and Die Twice.

Organizers say the initiative is designed to reinvest in grassroots venues and reintroduce live guitar shows to students, after years in which electronic and DJ-driven nights dominated campus entertainment.

“Developing artistes has always been at the heart of what we do, and this new initiative will pump funding directly into the grassroots touring ecosystem,” said Denis Desmond, chairman of Live Nation UK and Ireland. “Universities have historically been where up-and-coming bands honed their skills, and where young generations of gig goers fell in love with music. Punchbag Uni: The University Tour marks a renewed commitment to bringing live music back to the forefront of university life.”

Sarah Stennett, founder and CEO of FAE Group, noted that her own university years were shaped by live performances.

“When some of the recent graduates in my team told me they had never experienced live guitar music during their time at university, I was taken aback,” she said. “This tour, which we intend to repeat annually, will offer a rare platform for emerging bands to play in front of audiences we believe are thirsty for an alternative to DJ-driven nights.”

The tour’s lineup reflects that mission:

Villanelle , fronted by Gene Gallagher, pushing grunge revival and rock ‘n’ roll.

, fronted by Gene Gallagher, pushing grunge revival and rock ‘n’ roll. Bino Bames , a 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist and songwriter.

, a 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Florentenes , a Manchester-based indie rock four-piece.

, a Manchester-based indie rock four-piece. Die Twice, a rising new wave act from Exeter.

“We’re excited to be playing the grassroots venues,” Gallagher said. “This is where it all starts.”

Bames added, “For me, it’s about proving that young artists can bring something fresh and fearless to the stage. This tour is about connecting with people our age and showing them the future of live music belongs to us.”

Florentenes frontman Will Smith called the run a “real statement,” while Die Twice’s Olly Bayton said the project fills a long-missing gap in student life: “Love of music, sweat, dancing and real-life connection is what we and our generation crave, so it’s great we get to be part of it.”

Stops include Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, and Glasgow, with tickets available exclusively through a verified student platform. Find the full tour schedule below:

PUNCHBAG UNI: THE UNIVERSITY TOUR 2025