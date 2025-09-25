Live Nation Urban Invests Six-Figures in Black Entertainment, Events Company Cxmmunity Media

Live Nation Urban has invested six-figures into the Black entertainment and events company Cxmmunity Media, per an exclusive report by Variety.

Through the strategic investment, Cxmmunity will expand its content production pipeline, along with its large-scale live activations, including the upcoming gaming-focused event The Kickback and the Atlanime event. The partnership will also reportedly see Live Nation Urban work closely with The Cxmmunity Foundation — the company’s philanthropic arm.

Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee noted in a statement to the publication that their partnership with Cxmmunity “represents a commitment to the future of next-generation media.”

“The leadership team has created a scalable business model at the crossroads of gaming, technology, and culture, led by visionary founders who are pushing the industry forward,” Gee said. Through Live Nation Urban’s Black Lily Capital Investment Fund, our mission is to strategically support companies like Cxmmunity with the resources they need to grow, and we’re excited about the opportunities we will build together.”

Cxmmunity Media co-founder Chris Peay echoed similar sentiments, noting that while they’ve “landed some major partnerships in the past,” this one “feels right.”

“We set out to shift the media landscape—and we did,” Peay said. “Now, with Live Nation Urban, we’re not just pushing our culture forward, we’re changing what Black entertainment looks like today. It’s not just about being the biggest. It’s about being the most impactful, and that’s exactly what we intend to be.”

Ryan Johnson, Cxmmunity founder and CEO said that this is a “defining moment for our company,” and the partnership will help provide new possbilities for events, while also using data to help shape their experiences.

“This partnership is about more than capital,” Johnson said. “It’s about unlocking niche cultural storytelling through media and advertising, live experiences, data, and creator-led IP.”

Learn more about Cxmmunity here.