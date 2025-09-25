Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’ Returns to Riviera Cancún in 2026 with Dierks Bentley, Riley Green

Luke Bryan’s beachside festival-vacation “Crash My Playa” will be back on Mexico’s Caribbean coast in 2026, with a four-night run in Riviera Cancún from January 15 through 18 at the luxurious Moon Palace Cancún.

The first wave of performers includes country heavyweights Dierks Bentley, Riley Green and Parker McCollum, as well as Tucker Wetmore, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Priscilla Block, George Birge, Josh Ross, Lauren Watkins and The Castellows. Bryan announced the lineup on social media, also confirming the return of Dustin Lynch’s notorious pool party. Additional artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Billed as a four-night destination event, Crash My Playa combines daily beachside performances with resort accommodations along the Riviera Cancún. Packages are on sale now via the festival’s official website.

“Crash My Playa is my favorite way to kick off the new year, and this lineup is going to make 2026 one of our best yet,” Bryan said in a statement. “Dierks, Riley, Parker and of course Dustin who has been there for me every single year to host his infamous pool party are going to give the fans a show they won’t forget. We can’t wait.”

Bentley has been a frequent guest at Crash My Playa, while Green and McCollum extend the festival’s mix of chart-topping country acts and beach party energy. Lynch’s pool party—often one of the weekend’s rowdiest draws—will once again anchor daytime festivities.

Stay up-to-date on details here.

Advertisement

Find the initial lineup poster below: