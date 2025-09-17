Macaulay Culkin Reveals ‘Home Alone’ Film, Q&A Tour This Holiday Season

Have you ever had a question for “Home Alone’s” Kevin McCallister? Well, now you’ll get the chance to see the character — brought to life by Macaulay Culkin — during a film tour of “Home Alone” this holiday season.

“A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” will kick-off with a show on November 22 in Long Beach, California, followed by appearances in San Diego, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville, and Atlantic City. Along the trek, Culkin will stop at theaters like the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Denver’s Paramount Theatre, and The San Jose Civic before wrapping-up at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on December 12.

The show will include a screening of “Home Alone,” followed by a Q&A with Culkin.

“Yup. It’s that time. I’m doing a few dates at the end of the year,” Culkin wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “Come join me as I pull your kids on stage for terrible trivia questions and regale the rest of you with Joe Pesci stories. Nostalgic holidays abound!”

Find tickets for the show here.

A full list of Caulkin’s tour dates are below:

11/22 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre

11/23 – San Jose, CA @ The San Jose Civic

11/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre Oakland

11/25 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

12/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre Jacksonville

12/04 – Tampa, FL @ Carol Morsani Hall at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

12/06 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium Theatre

12/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

12/09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/10 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre