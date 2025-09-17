Macaulay Culkin Reveals ‘Home Alone’ Film, Q&A Tour This Holiday Season

Have you ever had a question for “Home Alone’s” Kevin McCallister? Well, now you’ll get the chance to see the character — brought to life by Macaulay Culkin — during a film tour of “Home Alone” this holiday season.
“A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” will kick-off with a show on November 22 in Long Beach, California, followed by appearances in San Diego, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville, and Atlantic City. Along the trek, Culkin will stop at theaters like the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Denver’s Paramount Theatre, and The San Jose Civic before wrapping-up at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on December 12.
The show will include a screening of “Home Alone,” followed by a Q&A with Culkin.
“Yup. It’s that time. I’m doing a few dates at the end of the year,” Culkin wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “Come join me as I pull your kids on stage for terrible trivia questions and regale the rest of you with Joe Pesci stories. Nostalgic holidays abound!”
Find tickets for the show here.
A full list of Caulkin’s tour dates are below:
A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin | 2025 Dates
11/22 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre
11/23 – San Jose, CA @ The San Jose Civic
11/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre Oakland
11/25 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
11/28 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
12/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre Jacksonville
12/04 – Tampa, FL @ Carol Morsani Hall at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
12/06 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium Theatre
12/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
12/09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
12/10 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre