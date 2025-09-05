Manchester City Lowers Champions League Ticket Prices

Manchester City has reduced ticket prices for its Champions League games at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Tickets will start at £10 \$13/€11.50), with adult prices for matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray ranging from £25 to £55. Under 18 tickets for those fixtures are priced between £10 and £25.

For the opening group stage match against Napoli, adult tickets will cost between £30 and £60, while prices for Under 18s will fall between £12.50 and £30. The new pricing represents a significant drop from last season’s first Champions League home game against Inter Milan, when adult tickets ranged from £37.50 to £77.50.

In addition to lowering prices, City has tightened ticketing rules to prevent away supporters from accessing home areas. For the Napoli game, fans must have held a matchday membership before the Champions League draw and must have attended at least one previous fixture.

The measures follow incidents in recent years where away supporters were able to secure seats among home fans. Real Madrid supporters gained entry into home sections during last season’s meeting at the Etihad, while Manchester United faced criticism in 2023 after around 2,000 Galatasaray fans occupied home sections at Old Trafford, causing safety issues.

City previously froze season ticket prices earlier this year after protests from fans over rising costs. The decision to cut Champions League ticket prices continues that trend, aiming to make European games more affordable while maintaining safety inside the stadium.