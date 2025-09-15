Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Holiday Residency for 2025

Mariah Carey will perform a holiday residency in Las Vegas this year with her show “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Vegas.” The singer, known as the Queen of Christmas, will bring her Christmas performances to Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The residency will feature 10 performances, starting the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 28 and continuing on November 29. Additional shows are scheduled for December 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, and 12, with the ho wrapping up on December 13.

The 2025 holiday residency follows her “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” performances earlier this year. That residency concluded in February and included arena shows, such as her November 25, 2024, performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 20, at 10 a.m. PT. Presales will be available to MGM Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, and Citi/AAdvantage cardholders starting Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

November 28 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 29 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 2 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 3 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December. 5 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 6 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 9 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 10 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 12 – Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 13 – Dolby Live at Park MGM