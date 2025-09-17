Mariah Carey tickets on sale for Las Vegas shows at Dolby Live

Mariah Carey returns to the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas with a run of performances scheduled between Nov. 28 and Dec. 13, 2025. Known worldwide for her unmatched vocal range and timeless hits, Carey’s Vegas shows promise unforgettable nights on the Strip.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dolby Live box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets to major concerts are sold with no hidden fees.

Carey’s celebrated catalog includes chart-topping ballads like “Hero” and festive classics such as “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Each show highlights her decades-spanning career and signature artistry, cementing her as one of the most iconic voices in modern music.

Las Vegas has become synonymous with Carey’s dazzling live productions, and her residency-style shows at Dolby Live consistently attract fans from around the globe. This late-2025 series offers multiple opportunities to see the superstar in one of the Strip’s premier venues.

Show Dates

