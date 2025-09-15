Mariah the Scientist Plots 2025 ‘Hearts Sold Separately Tour’

Mariah the Scientist has announced her upcoming Hearts Sold Separately Tour, which will bring the R&B singer-songwriter across Europe and North America early next year. The trek kicks off January 12 in Paris before arriving stateside in February for a run of theater and arena shows through April.

The tour will make stops in major cities including London, Miami Beach, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta, wrapping April 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in her hometown of Atlanta. Along the way, she’ll also perform at notable venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Ryman Auditorium, and Hollywood Palladium.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale in select cities beginning September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning September 19 at 10 a.m. local time via mariahthescientist.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Mariah the Scientist Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees often added on other ticketing platforms.

Mariah the Scientist first broke through with her 2019 debut album Master, which quickly earned critical praise for its vulnerable lyricism and smooth R&B production. She followed up with 2021’s Ry Ry World and has since collaborated with artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch. Known for her soulful live performances, she has steadily grown her following, with this new tour marking her largest headlining run to date.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Jan. 12 Salle Pleyel — Paris, FR Jan. 14 Manchester Academy — Manchester, UK Jan. 15 O2 Academy Birmingham — Birmingham, UK Jan. 17 O2 Academy Brixton — London, UK Jan. 20 TivoliVredenburg – Ronda — Utrecht, NL Feb. 13 The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater — Miami Beach, FL Feb. 16 House of Blues Orlando — Lake Buena Vista, FL Feb. 18 Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN Feb. 20 The Dome — Virginia Beach, VA Feb. 21 The Anthem — Washington, DC Feb. 24 The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark — Philadelphia, PA Feb. 25 College Street Music Hall — New Haven, CT Feb. 27 Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY Feb. 28 MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA March 3 MTELUS — Montreal, QC March 5 HISTORY — Toronto, ON March 8 The Andrew J Brady Music Center — Cincinnati, OH March 10 Fox Theatre — Detroit, MI March 11 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL March 14 Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus — Minneapolis, MN March 15 The Factory — Chesterfield, MO March 18 Fillmore Auditorium — Denver, CO March 19 The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT March 21 Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WA March 22 Crystal Ballroom — Portland, OR March 24 The Masonic — San Francisco, CA March 26 House of Blues Anaheim — Anaheim, CA March 28 Hollywood Palladium — Los Angeles, CA March 31 Brooklyn Bowl — Las Vegas, NV April 1 Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ April 3 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater — Austin, TX April 4 Bayou Music Center — Houston, TX April 5 South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX April 7 The Fillmore — New Orleans, LA April 8 Avondale Brewing Company — Birmingham, AL April 10 Coca-Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA

