Mariah the Scientist Plots 2025 ‘Hearts Sold Separately Tour’

By Victoria Drum 3 hours ago

Mariah the Scientist has announced her upcoming Hearts Sold Separately Tour, which will bring the R&B singer-songwriter across Europe and North America early next year. The trek kicks off January 12 in Paris before arriving stateside in February for a run of theater and arena shows through April.

The tour will make stops in major cities including London, Miami Beach, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta, wrapping April 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in her hometown of Atlanta. Along the way, she’ll also perform at notable venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Ryman Auditorium, and Hollywood Palladium.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale in select cities beginning September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning September 19 at 10 a.m. local time via mariahthescientist.com. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Mariah the Scientist Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees often added on other ticketing platforms.

Mariah the Scientist first broke through with her 2019 debut album Master, which quickly earned critical praise for its vulnerable lyricism and smooth R&B production. She followed up with 2021’s Ry Ry World and has since collaborated with artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch. Known for her soulful live performances, she has steadily grown her following, with this new tour marking her largest headlining run to date.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Mariah the Scientist Hearts Sold Separately Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Jan. 12Salle Pleyel — Paris, FR
Jan. 14Manchester Academy — Manchester, UK
Jan. 15O2 Academy Birmingham — Birmingham, UK
Jan. 17O2 Academy Brixton — London, UK
Jan. 20TivoliVredenburg – Ronda — Utrecht, NL
Feb. 13The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater — Miami Beach, FL
Feb. 16House of Blues Orlando — Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb. 18Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN
Feb. 20The Dome — Virginia Beach, VA
Feb. 21The Anthem — Washington, DC
Feb. 24The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark — Philadelphia, PA
Feb. 25College Street Music Hall — New Haven, CT
Feb. 27Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY
Feb. 28MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA
March 3MTELUS — Montreal, QC
March 5HISTORY — Toronto, ON
March 8The Andrew J Brady Music Center — Cincinnati, OH
March 10Fox Theatre — Detroit, MI
March 11Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL
March 14Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus — Minneapolis, MN
March 15The Factory — Chesterfield, MO
March 18Fillmore Auditorium — Denver, CO
March 19The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT
March 21Showbox SoDo — Seattle, WA
March 22Crystal Ballroom — Portland, OR
March 24The Masonic — San Francisco, CA
March 26House of Blues Anaheim — Anaheim, CA
March 28Hollywood Palladium — Los Angeles, CA
March 31Brooklyn Bowl — Las Vegas, NV
April 1Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ
April 3Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater — Austin, TX
April 4Bayou Music Center — Houston, TX
April 5South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX
April 7The Fillmore — New Orleans, LA
April 8Avondale Brewing Company — Birmingham, AL
April 10Coca-Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA

