mclusky Outline 11-Date North American Trek for 2026

UK punk trio mclusky will return to North America in spring 2026 for an 11-date tour in support of their new album the world is still here and so are we, their first release in 19 years.
The spring tour begins March 24 in Denver at Marquis Theater. From there, the band is set to make stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto and Philadelphia before wrapping up on April 11 in Washington, DC at Black Cat.
In a press statement, frontman Andrew Falkous said the band is aiming to strike a balance between past favorites and new material. “We get to play the old songs — the ‘hits,’ as a much-loved grandparent might have it — and the new ones too,” he noted, adding that five or six songs from the new record are expected to be included in the setlist.
Notably, mclusky will launch their tour on October 2 in Antwerp, with additional European stops in Paris, Milan, Newcastle, Glasgow, Berlin, and Hamburg. In January, the band will travel to Australia for four shows before beginning their North American run.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
mclusky 2025-2026 Tour Dates
10/02 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
10/04 — Brugge, BE @ Cactus
10/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
10/07 — Orléans, FR @ L’Astrolabe
10/08 — Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare
10/09 — Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk
10/11 — Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
10/12 — Milano, IT @ Arci Bellezza
10/13 — Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze
10/17 — Newcastle, GB @ The Cluny
10/18 — Glasgow, GB @ The Classic Grind
10/19 — Nottingham, GB @ The Bodega
11/07 — Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
11/08 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum
11/09 — Berlin, DE @ SO36
11/11 — Dresden, DE @ Beanpole
11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotov
11/13 — Köln, DE @ Gebäude 9
11/14 — Trier, DE @ Mergener Hof
11/27 — Oxford, GB @ The Bullingdon
11/28 — Brighton, GB @ Chalk
12/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach
01/06 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner
01/09 — Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory
01/10 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
01/11 — Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar
03/24 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/28 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
04/02 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
04/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
04/06 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/11 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat