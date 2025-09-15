mclusky Outline 11-Date North American Trek for 2026

UK punk trio mclusky will return to North America in spring 2026 for an 11-date tour in support of their new album the world is still here and so are we, their first release in 19 years.

The spring tour begins March 24 in Denver at Marquis Theater. From there, the band is set to make stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto and Philadelphia before wrapping up on April 11 in Washington, DC at Black Cat.

In a press statement, frontman Andrew Falkous said the band is aiming to strike a balance between past favorites and new material. “We get to play the old songs — the ‘hits,’ as a much-loved grandparent might have it — and the new ones too,” he noted, adding that five or six songs from the new record are expected to be included in the setlist.

Notably, mclusky will launch their tour on October 2 in Antwerp, with additional European stops in Paris, Milan, Newcastle, Glasgow, Berlin, and Hamburg. In January, the band will travel to Australia for four shows before beginning their North American run.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/02 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/04 — Brugge, BE @ Cactus

10/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

10/07 — Orléans, FR @ L’Astrolabe

10/08 — Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

10/09 — Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk

10/11 — Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

10/12 — Milano, IT @ Arci Bellezza

10/13 — Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze

10/17 — Newcastle, GB @ The Cluny

10/18 — Glasgow, GB @ The Classic Grind

10/19 — Nottingham, GB @ The Bodega

11/07 — Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

11/08 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum

11/09 — Berlin, DE @ SO36

11/11 — Dresden, DE @ Beanpole

11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotov

11/13 — Köln, DE @ Gebäude 9

11/14 — Trier, DE @ Mergener Hof

11/27 — Oxford, GB @ The Bullingdon

11/28 — Brighton, GB @ Chalk

12/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

01/06 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner

01/09 — Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory

01/10 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

01/11 — Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar

03/24 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/28 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

04/02 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

04/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/06 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/11 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat