MGM Resorts Extends Founding Partnership With Las Vegas Grand Prix Through 2030

Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will continue its collaboration with MGM Resorts International after announcing a multi-year extension that secures the hospitality and entertainment company’s role as a Founding Partner through 2030.

The agreement ensures MGM Resorts will remain a central player in the race weekend experience, highlighted by its hosting of the Winner’s Stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club. Positioned above the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and overlooking the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the luxury hospitality venue offers premium vantage points of the circuit’s longest and fastest straightaway, where drivers hit speeds of more than 210 mph.

Along with trackside views, the Bellagio Fountain Club provides a culinary program curated by renowned chefs including José Andrés, Mario Carbone, Masaharu Morimoto and Antonia Lofaso. Guests also enjoy open-bar service, signature cocktails, and live entertainment at a rooftop lounge. Following the race, the Winner’s Stage becomes a focal point for post-race celebrations, driver appearances, and interviews.

Beyond the Bellagio, MGM Resorts will continue to stage activations across its properties under the “MGM Zone,” offering fans immersive Formula 1-themed experiences and official retail throughout race week.

“MGM Resorts has been instrumental in shaping the identity of the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Their commitment to creating unforgettable hospitality and entertainment offerings both on and off the track has set a standard of excellence.”

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ president of operations, echoed the sentiment, noting the scale of collaboration across the city to establish Las Vegas as a must-stop for motorsports.

“We’ve worked side by side with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, LVCVA and other founding partners to make this one of the most sought-after races on the circuit, and we look forward to continuing our role in making Las Vegas a global entertainment and sports destination,” Zanella said in a press release.

The renewed deal underscores Las Vegas’ positioning as a premier stop on the Formula 1 calendar, combining racing with luxury experiences designed to attract fans from around the world.