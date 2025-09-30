MLB Wild Card Prices: Yankees–Red Sox drive demand, DS outlook favors Phillies and Blue Jays

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx at night (photo credit: Andrew nyr CC-BY-SA-4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The MLB Postseason opens with the Wild Card round (September 30–October 2), and Ticket Club member averages highlight early heat in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Cleveland stands out as the best value. Ticket Club members skip the extra service fees that often inflate prices elsewhere, so totals typically run 10–20% lower compared to other resale sites.

Wild Card pricing snapshot

Game 3 in each series is “If Necessary.” Prices below reflect Ticket Club member averages as of September 30.

Date Event Location Avg. Price Shop 9/30/2025 AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 1 Bronx, NY $291 Tickets 9/30/2025 NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 1 Chicago, IL $191 Tickets 9/30/2025 AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 1 Cleveland, OH $95 Tickets 9/30/2025 NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 1 Los Angeles, CA $282 Tickets 10/1/2025 AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 2 Bronx, NY $341 Tickets 10/1/2025 NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 2 Chicago, IL $304 Tickets 10/1/2025 AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 2 Cleveland, OH $123 Tickets 10/1/2025 NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 2 Los Angeles, CA $284 Tickets 10/2/2025 AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 3 (If Nec.) Bronx, NY $1,407 Tickets 10/2/2025 NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 3 (If Nec.) Chicago, IL $325 Tickets 10/2/2025 AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 3 (If Nec.) Cleveland, OH $164 Tickets 10/2/2025 NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 3 (If Nec.) Los Angeles, CA $447 Tickets

Division Series outlook

Placeholder averages give an early sense of which DS matchups may drive the most demand. On the AL side, Toronto’s opening-round games are already near $500, while Fenway “If Necessary” placeholders soar above $550. Cleveland’s numbers remain more modest, below $240.

In the NL, Philadelphia’s early DS dates ($553–$574) top the board, while Wrigley’s “If Necessary” placeholder hits $585 — signaling a potential Phillies–Cubs matchup as one of the most expensive possibilities. By contrast, Milwaukee offers the best DS entry points, with averages between $229–$273 for early games.

Takeaways for fans

New York leads Wild Card demand: Yankees–Red Sox averages hit $291–$341, with a potential Game 3 topping $1,400.

Yankees–Red Sox averages hit $291–$341, with a potential Game 3 topping $1,400. Cleveland offers best value: Guardians–Tigers sits under $125 for Games 1–2.

Guardians–Tigers sits under $125 for Games 1–2. Division Series priciest outlooks: Phillies home games and a potential Cubs matchup signal the highest DS averages.

Phillies home games and a potential Cubs matchup signal the highest DS averages. Target guaranteed games: Early round Game 1–2 tickets are safest if you want to avoid “If Necessary” cancellations.

Note: Prices reflect Ticket Club member averages as of September 30, 2025, and are subject to change. For current prices and availability, click the links above.