MLB Wild Card Prices: Yankees–Red Sox drive demand, DS outlook favors Phillies and Blue Jays

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx at night (photo credit: Andrew nyr CC-BY-SA-4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
The MLB Postseason opens with the Wild Card round (September 30–October 2), and Ticket Club member averages highlight early heat in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Cleveland stands out as the best value. Ticket Club members skip the extra service fees that often inflate prices elsewhere, so totals typically run 10–20% lower compared to other resale sites.

Wild Card pricing snapshot

Game 3 in each series is “If Necessary.” Prices below reflect Ticket Club member averages as of September 30.

DateEventLocationAvg. PriceShop
9/30/2025AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 1Bronx, NY$291Tickets
9/30/2025NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 1Chicago, IL$191Tickets
9/30/2025AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 1Cleveland, OH$95Tickets
9/30/2025NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 1Los Angeles, CA$282Tickets
10/1/2025AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 2Bronx, NY$341Tickets
10/1/2025NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 2Chicago, IL$304Tickets
10/1/2025AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 2Cleveland, OH$123Tickets
10/1/2025NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 2Los Angeles, CA$284Tickets
10/2/2025AL WC: Yankees vs. Red Sox – Game 3 (If Nec.)Bronx, NY$1,407Tickets
10/2/2025NL WC: Cubs vs. Padres – Game 3 (If Nec.)Chicago, IL$325Tickets
10/2/2025AL WC: Guardians vs. Tigers – Game 3 (If Nec.)Cleveland, OH$164Tickets
10/2/2025NL WC: Dodgers vs. Reds – Game 3 (If Nec.)Los Angeles, CA$447Tickets

Division Series outlook

Placeholder averages give an early sense of which DS matchups may drive the most demand. On the AL side, Toronto’s opening-round games are already near $500, while Fenway “If Necessary” placeholders soar above $550. Cleveland’s numbers remain more modest, below $240.

In the NL, Philadelphia’s early DS dates ($553–$574) top the board, while Wrigley’s “If Necessary” placeholder hits $585 — signaling a potential Phillies–Cubs matchup as one of the most expensive possibilities. By contrast, Milwaukee offers the best DS entry points, with averages between $229–$273 for early games.

Takeaways for fans

  • New York leads Wild Card demand: Yankees–Red Sox averages hit $291–$341, with a potential Game 3 topping $1,400.
  • Cleveland offers best value: Guardians–Tigers sits under $125 for Games 1–2.
  • Division Series priciest outlooks: Phillies home games and a potential Cubs matchup signal the highest DS averages.
  • Target guaranteed games: Early round Game 1–2 tickets are safest if you want to avoid “If Necessary” cancellations.

Note: Prices reflect Ticket Club member averages as of September 30, 2025, and are subject to change. For current prices and availability, click the links above.