Mo Gilligan Sets 2026 North American ‘The Mo You Know’ Comedy Tour

British comedian Mo Gilligan is bringing his humor across the Atlantic with the announcement of his 2026 North American tour, The Mo You Know.

The tour kicks off April 9 in Somerville, Massachusetts, and will visit major cities including New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Austin, Vancouver, San Francisco, and San Diego before wrapping May 13. Gilligan’s itinerary includes a mix of intimate theaters and comedy clubs, offering fans an up-close experience with the popular comic.

The Mo You Know North America trek will mark Gilligan’s biggest comedy outing on this side of the globe yet.

Tickets for the North America shows will be available starting with various presales beginning Wednesday, September 24. The general onsale will begin Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Mo Gilligan’s official site and Live Nation. Fans can also find Mo Gilligan Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees charged on other ticketing marketplaces.

Gilligan has become one of the UK’s most prominent comedy stars in recent years. In addition to headlining sold-out arena shows across Europe, he has hosted television programs like “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” and appeared as a judge on “The Masked Singer UK.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Thu Apr 09, 2026 Arts at the Armory — Somerville, MA Sat Apr 11, 2026 The Gramercy Theatre — New York, NY Sun Apr 12, 2026 Punch Line Philly — Philadelphia, PA Wed Apr 15, 2026 Midway Music Hall — Edmonton, AB Sun Apr 19, 2026 Danforth Music Hall — Toronto, ON Sat Apr 25, 2026 Emo’s — Austin, TX Sun Apr 26, 2026 Punch Line Houston — Houston, TX Thu Apr 30, 2026 The Rio Theatre — Vancouver, BC Sat May 02, 2026 Aladdin Theater — Portland, OR Sun May 03, 2026 Cobbs Comedy Club — San Francisco, CA Wed May 13, 2026 Observatory SD — San Diego, CA

