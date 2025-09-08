Monaco Grand Prix Locked in Until 2035 Under New F1 Deal

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar through at least 2035, following a newly announced extension of the historic race’s contract with the Automobile Club of Monaco. The deal builds on the existing agreement, which had been set to run through 2031.

First held in 1929 and a permanent part of Formula 1’s world championship since the inaugural season in 1950, the Monaco Grand Prix is widely regarded as one of the sport’s crown jewels. Its narrow 3.3-kilometer circuit winds through Monte Carlo’s streets, combining a demanding driving challenge with the backdrop of luxury yachts and hillside grandstands.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 president and CEO, said in a press release. “It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality.”

The race has long produced iconic moments, from Ayrton Senna’s six victories to triumphs by legends such as Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Jackie Stewart. In recent years, hometown favorite Charles Leclerc made history in 2024 as the first Monegasque driver to win in Monte Carlo, while Lando Norris earned his first career win at the circuit in 2025. Current stars Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen have also celebrated multiple wins there.

Prince Albert II of Monaco welcomed the deal, emphasizing the race’s cultural and sporting importance to the principality.

“The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached,” he said.

| READ: Formula 1 to Launch Immersive ‘F1 Box’ Racing Experience in London |

Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club of Monaco, noted the event’s enduring global appeal.

“This agreement reaffirms, more than ever, our commitment to delivering an exceptional, unmatched, and world-renowned race weekend to the passionate fans who travel from all over the globe,” Boeri added.

Formula 1 has also invested heavily in enhancing the fan experience at Monaco, including upgrades to the Paddock and Paddock Club hospitality offerings. This year, MSC Cruises’ EXPLORA II was docked in Port Hercule for the first time, offering race-week accommodations and events with views overlooking the circuit.

With the new extension, Monaco joins other recent long-term commitments on the F1 calendar, ensuring that the sport’s most glamorous and historic race will remain central to the championship for the next decade.