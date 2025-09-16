Narcotic Wasteland Plots Fall Tour Honoring Nile’s ‘Annihilation of the Wicked’

Narcotic Wasteland, the technical death metal trio fronted by former Nile guitarist/vocalist Dallas Toler-Wade, will hit the road this September on the Annihilation of the Wasteland tour, blending fan favorites with a tribute to one of Nile’s most celebrated records.

The trek marks the 20th anniversary of Nile’s Annihilation of the Wicked, a milestone release from Toler-Wade’s nearly two-decade run with the South Carolina death metal pioneers. The guitarist, who composed Nile staples including “Lashed to the Slave Stick” and “The Burning Pits of Duat,” will perform those tracks alongside the crushing repertoire of Narcotic Wasteland.

Formed in 2014, Narcotic Wasteland quickly established itself as a force in extreme metal, with two albums released through Megaforce Records — their self-titled debut and Delirium Tremens. Since then, the group has built a dedicated following with singles such as “Barbarian,” “Sex Lies and DNA,” “The Best Times Have Passed,” and “Coastal Killings.” Their latest release, the music video for “Introspective Nightmares,” arrives just ahead of the tour kickoff.

Joining Toler-Wade onstage are drummer Joseph Howard and bassist Kenji Tsunami, delivering the fierce precision that has earned the band a reputation as one of the most uncompromising acts in the genre.

The Annihilation of the Wasteland tour launched September 3 in Madison, Wisconsin, and will hit more than 25 cities across the U.S., wrapping September 30 in Nashville. Stops include Cleveland, Rochester, Raleigh, Orlando, Denver, and Atlanta, with select shows featuring special guests Crypta and Filth.

Find Narcotic Wasteland’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Narcotic Wasteland | Annihilation of the Wasteland Tour 2025