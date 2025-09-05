Nate Bargatze tickets on sale for Greensboro show at First Horizon Coliseum

Nate Bargatze is bringing his stand-up comedy to First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 31, 2026. Known as “The Tennessee Kid,” Bargatze has built a reputation for clean, relatable humor that resonates with audiences nationwide.

Tickets for the May 31 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue’s box office, or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service charges.

Bargatze’s comedy has been featured in multiple Netflix specials and late-night appearances. His observational style and down-to-earth delivery make him one of the most popular stand-up comedians touring today.

Greensboro audiences will enjoy an evening of laughter inside the First Horizon Coliseum, a venue designed to showcase large-scale live events. This performance is part of Bargatze’s ongoing national tour, drawing crowds across the country.

Nate Bargatze tickets at First Horizon Coliseum on May 31, 2026

