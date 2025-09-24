NBA YoungBoy ‘MASA Tour’ Stop in Chicago Cancelled Day Before Show

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago concert this week has been called-off for unknown reasons.

The gig was set to take place at the United Center on Wednesday, September 24, however, on Tuesday, the venue said that it had “made the decision to cancel.”

“If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically,” the venue wrote on its website. “If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

The rapper has not publicly commented on the cancellation at this time.

NBA YoungBoy’s show was a part of his first-ever headlining tour, the 45-date “MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour.” The trek kicked-off in Dallas, Texas on September 2, and is set to top in cities like Columbus, New York, Boston, and Newark.

Find his upcoming tour dates below:

NBA YoungBoy | MASA Tour 2025

Sept. 25: Columbus, OH

Sept. 27: Brooklyn, NY

Sept. 28: Boston, MA

Sept. 29: Newark, NJ

Oct. 1: Washington, D.C.

Oct. 3: Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 4: Baltimore, MD

Oct. 6: Detroit, MI

Oct. 8: Columbia, SC

Oct. 9: Columbia, SC

Oct. 10: Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 11: Orlando, FL

Oct. 13: Miami, FL

Oct. 15: Atlanta, GA

Oct. 16: Nashville, TN

Oct. 18: Atlanta, GA

Oct. 19: New Orleans, LA

Oct. 20: New Orleans, LA

Oct. 22: Birmingham, AL

Oct. 24: Raleigh, NC

Oct. 26: Charlotte, NC

Oct. 28: Houston, TX

Oct. 29: San Antonio, TX

Oct. 30: Dallas, TX

Nov. 1: Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 5: Anaheim, CA

Nov. 6: Glendale, CA

Nov. 7: San Diego, CA

Nov. 9: Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 11: Portland, OR

Nov. 12: Seattle, WA