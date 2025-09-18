NFL Heads to Madrid, Luxury Hotel Offers Exclusive Fan Package

The NFL is heading to Spain for the first time this fall, as the Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday, November 16. The game marks the league’s debut in Madrid and continues its international expansion efforts.

To mark the occasion, The Palace Madrid — the city’s oldest luxury hotel — is rolling out a high-end experience tailored for football fans making the trip. The package includes two nights in a newly renovated guestroom, breakfast each morning beneath the hotel’s famed La Cúpula glass dome, two VIP tickets to the game, and customized souvenir NFL key cards.

The Palace recently completed a €100 million restoration and reopened as part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection. The historic property was originally commissioned by King Alfonso XIII and opened in 1912. Over the past century it has hosted diplomats, artists, and exiles, served as a hospital during the Spanish Civil War, and even housed Spain’s first Chinese embassy. Today, it sits within Madrid’s UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The promotion taps into the global rise of sports tourism. A 2025 Expedia Group study found that 44% of sports fans travel internationally to attend events, with the number climbing to 56% among travelers aged 16–34. For hotels like The Palace, pairing marquee global events with tailored experiences is becoming an increasingly important way to meet demand.

The November matchup is part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to grow its footprint in Europe. Games in London and Frankfurt have drawn sold-out crowds in recent years, and Madrid now joins the rotation of international host cities.

