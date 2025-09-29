NFL Taps Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Santa Clara

Bad Bunny will take center stage at the 2026 Super Bowl, with the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announcing the Puerto Rican superstar as the headliner for next year’s halftime show. The game will be played February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The three-time Grammy winner and 12-time Latin Grammy winner brings his chart-topping Latin trap and reggaeton sound to what has become the world’s most-watched live performance slot. His selection follows a career-defining run that included a record-breaking Puerto Rico residency this month that drew more than half a million fans. He also leads all nominees at the upcoming Latin Grammy Awards with 12 nods.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z praised the choice, saying, “What Bad Bunny has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has become one of the most streamed musicians globally with hits like Un Verano Sin Ti, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He has also expanded into acting, with roles in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2, as well as collaborations with major fashion houses.

The halftime show will be produced by Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins, with Hamish Hamilton directing. Last year, Kendrick Lamar drew a record-setting 133.5 million viewers for his performance with guest SZA, surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1993 broadcast as the most-watched halftime show in history.