Nikki Glaser, David Spade Head to Sin City for Residency at Caesars Palace

Comedy stars Nikki Glaser and David Spade are set to bring the laughs to the Las Vegas Strip in 2026 with a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The pair will co-headline six shows across three holiday weekends next year.

Performances are scheduled for January 16–17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend), May 22–23 (Memorial Day weekend), and September 4–5 (Labor Day weekend). All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. Presales begin Tuesday, Sept. 23 for Citi cardmembers via Citi Entertainment, followed by artist, Caesars Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales later in the week.

Glaser, recently named Comedian of the Year by The New York Times and featured on the TIME100 list in 2025, has become one of the most recognizable voices in comedy. She made history in 2025 as the first woman to solo-host the Golden Globes and will return to host the ceremony in January 2026. Glaser’s HBO special Someday You’ll Die broke network streaming records and earned multiple award nominations, including an Emmy and Grammy.

Spade rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me and films including Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Netflix’s The Wrong Missy. He recently released a stand-up special, Dandelion, on Prime Video and continues to tour nationwide. He also co-hosts the popular Fly on the Wall podcast with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one of the Strip’s premier venues, has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy and music. The residency marks a return to Las Vegas for both comedians, who have performed regularly on the Strip over the years.

Find the pair’s full list of residency dates below:

Nikki Glaser and David Spade | Las Vegas Residency

January 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

January 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 4 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace