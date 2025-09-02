No Mercy, Halloween Havoc Highlight NXT’s Fall Live Event Schedule

WWE’s NXT brand will revive two fan-favorite events this fall: “No Mercy” and “Halloween Havoc.”

No Mercy is set for September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, followed by Halloween Havoc on October 25 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Tickets for both shows are now available here.

In addition, a special NXT Homecoming edition will take place September 16 at Full Sail Live in Orlando, returning to the venue where NXT was regularly taped from 2012 to 2020. That event will air live on The CW at 8 p.m. ET, with tickets also available August 27 through Etix.com.

Both No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will showcase top NXT talent, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, North American Champion Ethan Page, Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, and TNA Champion Trick Williams. Rising stars Kelani Jordan and others are also expected to compete.

This is the latest news for WWE; the company revealed that it will bring back its “Worlds Collide” showcase this fall, with the next installment set for Friday, September 12 in Las Vegas. Additionally, NXT will hit the road this September with a trio of live events across South Carolina and Georgia.