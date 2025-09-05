Of Monsters and Men Expand Tour With UK, European Dates

Of Monsters and Men have announced new UK and European tour dates for 2025 in support of their upcoming album All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, due October 17.
The tour begins on February 11 in Dublin, Ireland, and includes stops across the UK and Europe. Scheduled performances include London’s Roundhouse on February 17, Nottingham’s Rock City on February 22, and Oslo’s Sentrum Scene on March 12. The run wraps up on March 14 at Poolen in Copenhagen, Denmark.
These shows are part of theAll Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade” tour, which also includes previously-announced UK and U.S. dates. The North American tour begins on October 28 in Toronto and will make stops in cities such as Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 26 in Oakland, California at Fox Theater.
The band’s last studio album, Fever Dream, was released in 2019. The new record is their first full-length release in six years and was self-produced by the group.
The presale for the All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade tour begins on September 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets going on sale September 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Monsters and Men’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade | 2025 Tour Dates
Oct. 16 – Circuit – Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom
Oct. 17 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Concord 2
Oct. 18 – Rough Trade East – London, United Kingdom
Oct. 20 – St. Mary’s Church – Nantwich, United Kingdom
Oct. 21 – Foundry – Sheffield, United Kingdom
Oct. 22 – Jacaranda Baltic – Liverpool, United Kingdom
Oct. 28 – HISTORY – Toronto, Canada
Oct. 29 – Roadrunner – Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 1 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, New York
Nov. 2 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, New York
Nov. 3 – The Anthem – Washington, District of Columbia
Nov. 4 – The Met – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nov. 6 – The Salt Shed (Indoors) – Chicago, Illinois
Nov. 7 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, Minnesota
Nov. 10 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 11 – The Eastern – Atlanta, Georgia
Nov. 13 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, Texas
Nov. 16 – Corona Capital 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico
Nov. 19 – Bomb Factory – Dallas, Texas
Nov. 22 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 23 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, Colorado
Nov. 25 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, California
Nov. 26 – Fox Theater – Oakland, California
All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade 2026 Tour Dates
Feb. 11 – 3Olympia – Dublin, Ireland
Feb. 12 – The Telegraph Building – Belfast, Northern Ireland
Feb. 14 – Glasgow Academy – Glasgow, Scotland
Feb. 15 – Albert Hall – Manchester, England
Feb. 17 – Roundhouse – London, England
Feb. 20 – Great Hall – Cardiff, Wales
Feb. 21 – Beacon – Bristol, England
Feb. 22 – Rock City – Nottingham, England
Feb. 24 – O2 Academy – Bournemouth, England
Feb. 25 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, England
Feb. 26 – O2 Academy – Leeds, England
Feb. 28 – Tivolivredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands
March 2 – Olympia – Paris, France
March 3 – AB – Brussels, Belgium
March 5 – X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland
March 6 – Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany
March 7 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany
March 9 – Docks – Hamburg, Germany
March 10 – Huxleys – Berlin, Germany
March 12 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway
March 13 – Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden
March 14 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark