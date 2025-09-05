Of Monsters and Men Expand Tour With UK, European Dates

Of Monsters and Men have announced new UK and European tour dates for 2025 in support of their upcoming album All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, due October 17.

The tour begins on February 11 in Dublin, Ireland, and includes stops across the UK and Europe. Scheduled performances include London’s Roundhouse on February 17, Nottingham’s Rock City on February 22, and Oslo’s Sentrum Scene on March 12. The run wraps up on March 14 at Poolen in Copenhagen, Denmark.

These shows are part of theAll Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade” tour, which also includes previously-announced UK and U.S. dates. The North American tour begins on October 28 in Toronto and will make stops in cities such as Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 26 in Oakland, California at Fox Theater.

The band’s last studio album, Fever Dream, was released in 2019. The new record is their first full-length release in six years and was self-produced by the group.

The presale for the All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade tour begins on September 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets going on sale September 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Monsters and Men’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 16 – Circuit – Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

Oct. 17 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Concord 2

Oct. 18 – Rough Trade East – London, United Kingdom

Oct. 20 – St. Mary’s Church – Nantwich, United Kingdom

Oct. 21 – Foundry – Sheffield, United Kingdom

Oct. 22 – Jacaranda Baltic – Liverpool, United Kingdom

Oct. 28 – HISTORY – Toronto, Canada

Oct. 29 – Roadrunner – Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 1 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, New York

Nov. 2 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, New York

Nov. 3 – The Anthem – Washington, District of Columbia

Nov. 4 – The Met – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nov. 6 – The Salt Shed (Indoors) – Chicago, Illinois

Nov. 7 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, Minnesota

Nov. 10 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 11 – The Eastern – Atlanta, Georgia

Nov. 13 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, Texas

Nov. 16 – Corona Capital 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico

Nov. 19 – Bomb Factory – Dallas, Texas

Nov. 22 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 23 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, Colorado

Nov. 25 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, California

Nov. 26 – Fox Theater – Oakland, California

Feb. 11 – 3Olympia – Dublin, Ireland

Feb. 12 – The Telegraph Building – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Feb. 14 – Glasgow Academy – Glasgow, Scotland

Feb. 15 – Albert Hall – Manchester, England

Feb. 17 – Roundhouse – London, England

Feb. 20 – Great Hall – Cardiff, Wales

Feb. 21 – Beacon – Bristol, England

Feb. 22 – Rock City – Nottingham, England

Feb. 24 – O2 Academy – Bournemouth, England

Feb. 25 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, England

Feb. 26 – O2 Academy – Leeds, England

Feb. 28 – Tivolivredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands

March 2 – Olympia – Paris, France

March 3 – AB – Brussels, Belgium

March 5 – X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland

March 6 – Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany

March 7 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

March 9 – Docks – Hamburg, Germany

March 10 – Huxleys – Berlin, Germany

March 12 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

March 13 – Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden

March 14 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark