Off-Broadway Musical ‘Saturday Church’ Extends Its Run

New York Theatre Workshop has extended the Off-Broadway run of the musical “Saturday Church” through October 19. The show began previews on August 27 and officially opened September 15.

“Saturday Church” tells the story of Ulysses, a New York City teen who discovers a community for LGBTQ+ youth at the sanctuary of Saturday Church. The musical explores themes of faith, identity, acceptance, and celebrating LGBTQ+ culture. The work is adapted from Damon Cardasis’ film of the same name.

The music was created by Sia, with additional contributions from Damon Cardasis, James Ijames, and Honey Dijon.

Leading the cast are Bryson Battle and Tony winners J. Harrison Ghee and Joaquina Kalukango. They are joined by B Noel Thomas, Anania, Primo Thee Ballerino, Veyonce Deleon, Dava Huesca, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kareem Marsh, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Caleb Quezon, Damani Van Rensalier, and Wade Watson. Swings include Fernell Hogan, Michael Samarie George , and J’Quay Gibbs.

The creative team includes Jason Michael Webb and Grammy winner Luke Solomon on music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie, with scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting by Adam Honoré , and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Music direction is by Deah Love Harriot, with music production by Grammy winner Chris Penny. Casting is by Nicholas Petrovich and Erica Hart, and stage management is led by Jhanaë K-C Bonnick.

For more information and additional details on “Saturday Church,” visit NYTW.org.