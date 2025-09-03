Off-Broadway’s ‘Heathers the Musical’ to Begin First U.S. Tour in 2027

The Off-Broadway revival of “Heathers the Musical” will launch its first North American tour in spring 2027. Dates and cities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The production is also preparing for several international tours. A new U.K. run will begin in summer 2026, while tours in Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to start next year.

“Heathers” premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 before transferring to New World Stages in New York in 2014. The musical was revised for a 2018 West End production, which introduced new songs and script changes. That version went on to play two national tours and a West End encore. Director Andy Fickman, who staged both the original and current revival, also leads the upcoming tour.

The current London staging crossed over to New World Stages this summer, where it opened July 10. The Off-Broadway run is scheduled through January 25, 2026.

The creative team includes choreographer Gary Lloyd, with additional choreography by Stephanie Klemons, and set and costume design by David Shields, joined by Siena Zoë Allen as co-costume designer. Lighting is by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music supervision by Will Joy, and music direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green, with Kristy Norter as music coordinator.

