Old Dominion Expands ‘How Good Is That – World Tour’

Old Dominion is expanding its “How Good Is That – World Tour” into 2026 with concerts scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The tour will begin on March 14 at Red Hill Auditorium in Perth, Australia. Additional Australian dates include Melbourne, Sydney, and Ipswich. The band will then travel to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch before heading to Canada in late April.

The Canadian leg begins April 23 at Hamilton’s TD Coliseum and continues with stops in Ottawa, Quebec, Winnipeg, and other cities, wrapping up on May 6 in Victoria.

Frontman Matthew Ramsey shared, “We have had the time of our lives playing the hits and introducing Barbara across America this year,” Ramsey said. “Now it’s time to visit our friends abroad again. We can’t wait to get back to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to connect with the international Odies.”

Ticket access will begin with fan presales. In Australia and New Zealand, the Odies fan presale opens September 15 at 11 a.m. local time, followed by general onsale September 16 at noon local time. Canadian fans can access a fan club presale beginning September 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale opening September 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Old Dominion will continue to tour the United States this year before traveling to Europe in October for a previously announced set of shows.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Old Dominion website.

A list of newly announced tour dates can be found below:

March 14 – Perth, WA – Red Hill Auditorium

March 17 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

March 18 – Sydney, NSW – ICC Sydney Theatre

March 21 – Ipswich, QLD – CMC Rocks QLD

March 24 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

March 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Town Hall

April 23 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

April 24 – Ottawa, ON (Live Nation) – Hard Rock Live

April 25 – Quebec City, QC – Le Centre Videotron

May 1 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

May 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

May 4 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

May 5 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 6 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre