On Location, Olympic Museum Extend Partnership for Milano Cortina 2026 Games

The Olympic Museum will once again play a central role in the hospitality experience at the Olympic Games, renewing its collaboration with On Location, the official hospitality provider for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

As part of the partnership, the museum will contribute Olympic artifacts, exhibitions and cultural programming to Clubhouse 26 Milano, a hospitality hub located in the historic Dazi venue near Milan’s Arco della Pace and Parco Sempione. The venue is designed to offer fans a retreat between competitions, blending world-class food and beverage with Olympic heritage, art and interactive displays.

Additional Olympic pieces will also be featured at Clubhouse 26 Cortina, Clubhouse 26 Livigno, and within select hospitality lounges at competition sites. Hospitality packages are being sold exclusively through the official Milano Cortina 2026 platform.

“Combining Milano Cortina 2026’s premium hospitality offer with the Olympic Museum’s cultural events expertise has unlocked a truly unique hospitality experience,” Olympic Museum Director Angelita Teo said in a press release.

The renewed partnership follows the museum’s debut collaboration with On Location at the Paris 2024 Games. That effort included displays of medals, torches, photographs and works from the Olympism Made Visible and Olympian Artists programs, earning the Clubhouse 24 concept a Silver Bea World Award in the “Unexpected Use of a Space” category.

Will Whiston, executive vice president of Olympic and Paralympic Games at On Location, said the expanded partnership aims to connect fans to the Games in innovative ways. “Together we will create unforgettable cultural touchpoints that celebrate the spirit of the Olympic Games,” he said.

The Olympic Museum, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, houses the world’s largest collection of Olympic heritage, including artifacts, images, films and archives. Its exhibitions and outreach programs focus on the values of respect, friendship, excellence and solidarity.

On Location, a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, specializes in premium experiential hospitality, producing ticketing and curated experiences at major events including the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, FIFA World Cup and future Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.